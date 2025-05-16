‘GAVE EVERYTHING THEY HAD’: Title chase ends for Athens with loss to Saraland Published 9:33 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Athens emptied its tank at Choccolocco Park — just like its proud school and fans knew it would.

Faced with an arduous task on Friday, the Golden Eagles fought valiantly in an attempt to reach the championship stage for a fourth straight season.

Saraland, however, had other plans.

The Spartans eliminated Athens following a 6-1 triumph, ending the Black and Gold’s outstanding season — and chase for a third Class 6A state title in four years — at 36-20.

Coach Chuck Smith’s group opened play with a 6-5 victory over Pell City, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to set up a rematch with Saraland, which sent the Golden Eagles to the consolation bracket on Thursday.

Unfortunately for Athens, it couldn’t get the bats going, with Jaicey Harty’s inside-the-park homer in the first inning accounting for the lone offensive highlight.

“These girls gave everything they had,” Smith said. “They never stopped competing until the last out. We have a great group that really knows how to work hard and motivate each other — and the girls really hit their stride this past month.”

Despite Friday’s sour ending, there is reason for optimism next year and beyond.

While Athens will certainly miss its two sensational seniors — Lily Lowery and Amaya Green — the Golden Eagles return a wealth of talent that will no doubt work tirelessly to return to what has become a familiar affair for the accomplished program.

“Lily and Amaya were great seniors who did amazing things at Athens,” Smith said. “And we can’t wait to get started on next season.”

Athens finished the 2025 campaign with 293 stolen bases — a new state record. The previous mark was 261.

Game 2

Saraland 6, Athens 1

Jaicey Harty: 1-for-3 (HR), RBI

Camry Townsend: 6.1 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, K

Game 1

Abby Lopez: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs | 7 IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 2 K

Lily Lowery: 2-for-3

Jessica Waggoner: 2-for-3

Caitlyn Tedford: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Paisley Howell: 1-for-3, RBI

Amaya Green: 1-for-3, RBI