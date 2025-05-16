(Ask the Doctors) Stress can play a factor in back pain Published 3:12 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Dear Doctors: My lower back went into spasm as I was washing the dishes. I figured it was from bending over, but my mom insists it’s from being so stressed out. (My family is dealing with severe smoke damage in our house from the recent fires in Los Angeles.) Can stress really cause back pain?

Dear Reader: Let’s start with back pain, which is one of the most common physical complaints here in the United States. The data show that close to 60% of adults 18 and over will have experienced back pain in the past three months. The prevalence of back pain is due, in large part, to the complex and yet delicate structures that make up the spine. Together they form a single, slender column that is tasked with multiple — and often conflicting — functions.

The spine must be strong enough to support the upper body, and yet supple enough to allow for a wide range of movement. This includes extension, flexion and rotation. The components of the spine must be light enough so they don’t tax the muscles, yet solid enough to protect the spinal cord and related nerves. Add in variables such as a person’s weight, height, general health, age, physical fitness, activity level, medical conditions and genetics, and it’s small wonder that virtually everyone will experience some form of back pain during their lifetime.

Regarding the pain in your lower back, also known as the lumbar region, you and your mother may both be correct. Lumbar pain can be triggered by physical activity and can also be influenced or even aggravated by stress.

When you’re washing dishes, you are tilting forward at the waist and repeatedly reaching and lifting. The twisting, pulling and pushing motions of the task can strain the muscles and connective tissues that support the lower back. The tilted posture can also adversely affect the five intervertebral discs of the lumbar region, which act as cushions between the vertebrae. Any misalignment can result in pain or even injury.

Stress can also play a role. Research has already established that being under stress can influence sleep, mood, mental health, blood sugar control, cortisol secretion and weight. It is now understood that prolonged stress can make people more susceptible to back injury and back pain. The rigors of sustained or chronic stress can set off a physiological response in the body. It can lead to muscle tension, easily triggered muscle spasms and an increased sensitivity to pain, all of which can increase the risk of a back injury.

In new incidents of localized lumbar pain, the symptoms may last just a few days or take several weeks to resolve. Treatment often includes the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications, or NSAIDs, to manage pain. Heat therapy, with a heating pad or a warm water bath, can ease muscle spasms and bring additional circulation to the area.

As you resume your normal activities, pay special attention to posture and alignment. If pain persists or grows worse, check in with your health care provider. They may recommend prescription medications for pain and inflammation, and may suggest physical therapy.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.