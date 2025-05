Restaurant scores for May 10, 2025 Published 1:59 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week April 28-May 2. The report includes critical items history.

Arby’s #5695, 600 W. 13th Street, Athens- 95

Las Morelenses, 30697 US Hwy 72, Madison- 96