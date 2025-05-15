Dispose of tricky materials Saturday, May 17 at Athens household hazardous waste event Published 12:34 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Got some hazardous trash that’s too potent for the garbage can? Bring it (safely!) to Athens Middle School on Saturday, May 17, to make sure it disappears the right way.

From 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event at the middle school’s parking lot. It’s a way to afford residents a safe and environmentally sound disposal option for items like chemicals, fluorescent bulbs, paint, medication and tube televisions that all are otherwise off-limits during your regular trash pickup schedule.

Some materials remain off-limits, including motor oil and medical waste, among others. Contact Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful at 256-233-8000 or via email at KALBCares@gmail.com before you head out the door to make sure your disposal-destined items will be accepted.