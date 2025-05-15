DAV, RecruitMilitary host May 20 National Virtual Career Fair for veterans Published 9:46 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

If you’re a military veteran who’s on the hunt for a job or even a new career, you don’t have to leave home to take part in an upcoming virtual career fair that caters to former military members.

On Tuesday. May 20, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and veteran employment specialists RecruitMilitary will partner to host the National Virtual Veterans Career Fair, which in Alabama will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. It’s a cost-free career fair tailored to veterans, their spouses, active duty military personnel and members of the U.S. National Guard and Reserve.

During the virtual event, more than 65 employers who are actively seeking American veterans and their unique talents will be on hand with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. The employers represent a broad range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics.

Email newsletter signup

Veterans who attend online can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and obtain support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance, in addition to employment assistance — all at no cost.

This year, DAV will sponsor more than 90 in-person and virtual job fairs. Since the 2014 beginning of its employment initiative, there have been nearly 274,000 attendees and more than 167,000 job offers, the sponsoring organizations said in a press release.

Last year, to support employers, dispel myths and demonstrate the business case for employing America’s nearly 4 million veterans with a service-connected disability, DAV developed The Veteran Advantage: DAV Guide to Hiring and Retaining Veterans with Disabilities. The guide offers best practices and helpful tools for employers, while striving to inspire more organizations to consider hiring from America’s veteran talent pool.

DAV’s National Employment Director Lamarr Couser, himself a service disabled veteran of the Navy, Army National Guard and Army, is available to discuss trends in veteran and military spouse hiring, valuable employment-related resources, and job opportunities nationwide. To arrange an interview, contact Lamarr at 513-470-5260.

To register for the National Virtual Veterans Career Fair and obtain access to additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, visit jobs.dav.org online.