Bow-Up Against Breast Cancer 3D Archery Tournament May 24 Published 9:42 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

The Heritage Archery Club and the Bowhunters of Alabama invite all ages to the 14th annual Bow-Up Against Breast Cancer 3D Archery Tournament to support breast cancer research right here in Alabama.

The tournament will take place on Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 24-Sunday, May 25, at Cullman Community Archery Park in Cullman beginning at 7 a.m. Awards will be given to top archers in a variety of different categories, including Fixed Pins, Open Class, Traditional Class, Youth and a new NASP class. Archers of all skill levels are welcome to compete individually or in teams. Adult registration includes an event T-shirt (while supplies last); additional T-shirts can be purchased on-site. Participants can also pick up a free tribute sign and honor a loved one by adding their name to the tribute wall. All proceeds from registration and donations benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama, which fuels local, lifesaving breast cancer research across the state.

“Bow-Up Against Breast Cancer is an archery event to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama,” said Beth Davis, BCRFA President & CEO. “The tournament was created by Alabama’s archery and bowhunting community to raise funds for research. Our goal is to eradicate breast cancer with the help of local groundbreaking advancements in breast cancer diagnostics, treatment, and prevention. All funds raised at Bow-Up stay in Alabama.”

Since its inception in 2011, Bow-Up has raised $240,000 for the BCRFA. All proceeds support the BCRFA’s mission to help find a cure for breast cancer research by funding research, including in Birmingham at UAB’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. Since 1996, the organization has invested more than $16 million in Alabama-based breast cancer research, fueling breakthroughs to improve detection, treatment and prevention of the disease.

“Alabama is expected to see almost 5,000 new cases of breast cancer this year alone. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama is leading the way in funding research to address this critical need,” said Davis. “Nearly everyone knows someone who has been affected by breast cancer. Bow-Up is an exciting and impactful way to honor those affected and give them hope for the future.”

For tickets and full event details, visit bow-up.org or call 205-413-4600.