Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo saddles up for 43rd annual outing this weekend Published 1:44 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

The time for ropin’ and ridin’ has arrived in Limestone County, as the 43rd annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo corrals a full week of family-friendly events and entertainment — all as a lead-in to the big event itself on Friday and Saturday evening.

Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17 mark the headlining finale nights of rodeo week, but there’s plenty more dust-kicking action happening beforehand, ahead of the rodeo’s two-night main event at the Limestone Sheriff’s Arena (18118 Alabama Highway 99 in Athens).

On Thursday, May 15, Slack competition for team roping contestants and contestant overflow will take place at the same arena venue where the rodeo itself will unfold later this weekend. Gates open Thursday at 8 a.m., with the action set to begin at 9 a.m. Admission to the Slack competition is $5 per person.

The annual Exceptional Needs Rodeo will follow on Friday, May 16, welcoming participating individuals with special needs from all across north Alabama. Also held at the arena, the Exceptional Needs Rodeo will begin Friday at 10 a.m. and run through 1 p.m.

The rodeo’s two-night main event is slated for Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17, with gates opening both evenings at 6 p.m. before the competition starts at 8 p.m.

Competitive events lined up for both nights include bareback bronc riding, calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding.

While cowboys and cowgirls compete for prize money, the crowd also will be treated to classic rodeo entertainment, including professional rodeo clowns featuring International Professional Rodeo Association Barrelman Mighty Mike Wentworth, plus specialty acts, chuckwagon races and more arena performers.

Daily ticket prices for Friday and Saturday’s main rodeo events $20 at the gate; gate admission for children ages 4-12 is a reduced $12 per child. at the gate. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Limestone County Sheriff’s office, or online (convenience fee charged) at the event’s website listed below.

The Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo is produced by the Lone Star Rodeo Company and is held each year at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena just west of Athens. All proceeds from the rodeo are used to purchase equipment for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. For more information about the rodeo, call 256-232-0111 or visit the rodeo’s website at www.limestonesheriffrodeo.com.