Delayed by April rain, Fridays After Five officially kicks off this week in downtown Athens Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Rain and looming thunderstorms might’ve delayed (and dampened) the start of this year’s monthly Fridays After Five event series in April, but the rain check event is coming due this Friday — and, as always, everyone is invited to join in.

Hosted by Athens Main Street, Fridays After Five officially kicks off for 2025 on Friday, May 16, greeting the return of outdoor strolling season with oodles of live entertainment, street food, and downtown businesses who’ll be opening their doors to accommodate the browsing crowd.

This week’s May 16 event serves as a makeup date for the Fridays after Five date originally set for April 25, which was scuttled by inclement weather. But as Athens Main Street aptly puts it, the rescheduled date — coming just two weeks before this month’s May 30 event — simply means that the series will be “doubling the fun in May,”

This month, there’ll be “twice the live music, twice the food truck goodness, and twice the opportunity to shop, dine, and explore downtown Athens,” the organization teases, highlighting attractions for this week’s event that include Juice Party Band, DJ J Dawg, “and all your favorite food trucks, shops, and restaurants for a high-energy night you won’t want to miss.”

Presented by The Orthopedic Center in Athens, the Fridays After Five concert series features a monthly music lineup all summer long in the city’s downtown, with all events beginning on the east side of the Limestone County Courthouse at 5 p.m. (the show starts for each month’s headlining musical acts beginning at 7 p.m.)

Visit the event’s web page at athensmainstreet.org/fridays-after-five for more need-to-know information before you head out — including seating options, kids’ activities, food trucks on hand, restroom locations and more.