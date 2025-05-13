STATE GOLF: Pike earns medalist honors for 2nd straight year; Athens boys finish 3rd in Class 6A
Published 9:21 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Adalyn Pike is back on top — again.
The Athens standout carded a two-day total of 148 at RTJ Oxmoor Valley to collect medalist honors for a second straight season at the Class 6A state golf tournament.
Pike edged Pike Road’s Beka Yang by a single shot to triumph. The pair tied for the top spot last year.
Athens’ varsity boys, meanwhile, finished third in Class 6A at 10-over par. Homewood (-14), Spain Park (+4) and Spanish Fort (+16) rounded out the field.
Keegan Richardson (143), Will Abernathy (146), Peyton Preston (150), Jason Couey (152) and Hayden Smith (157) each contributed for the Golden Eagles throughout the rain-soaked competition. The team shot even par on Tuesday — with Preston’s 2-under round of 70 leading the way.
Elsewhere, Lindsay Lane’s varsity boys finished fourth in Class 1A-2A.
Lindsay Lane’s Liam Hooton (149) and Athens Bible’s AJ Bradford (156) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.