STATE GOLF: Pike earns medalist honors for 2nd straight year; Athens boys finish 3rd in Class 6A Published 9:21 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Adalyn Pike is back on top — again.

The Athens standout carded a two-day total of 148 at RTJ Oxmoor Valley to collect medalist honors for a second straight season at the Class 6A state golf tournament.

Pike edged Pike Road’s Beka Yang by a single shot to triumph. The pair tied for the top spot last year.

Athens’ varsity boys, meanwhile, finished third in Class 6A at 10-over par. Homewood (-14), Spain Park (+4) and Spanish Fort (+16) rounded out the field.

Keegan Richardson (143), Will Abernathy (146), Peyton Preston (150), Jason Couey (152) and Hayden Smith (157) each contributed for the Golden Eagles throughout the rain-soaked competition. The team shot even par on Tuesday — with Preston’s 2-under round of 70 leading the way.

Elsewhere, Lindsay Lane’s varsity boys finished fourth in Class 1A-2A.

Lindsay Lane’s Liam Hooton (149) and Athens Bible’s AJ Bradford (156) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.