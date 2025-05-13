Incidents/arrests for May 8-11, 2025 Published 11:18 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Friday-Monday.

May 8, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 14000 block Blackburn Road, Hays Mill Road/Bick Jock Road, Upper Elkton Road/N Wales Road, 28000 block Nature Trail Drive, 17000 block Brownsferry Road, 17000 block Dobbins Road

Animal related/livestock- 17000 block Jones Road, 12000 block Lukers Way, 21000 block Bean Road, 22000 block Easter Ferry Road, 23000 block Adams Street, 21000 block Bean Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, 9000 block Blue Springs Cir., 13000 block Brownsferry Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- Elkton Road/Cagle Road

Burglary- 22000 block Bill Walker Road

Disturbance- 15000 block Oneal Road, 30000 block US Hwy 72, 29000 block Copperhead Lane

Harassment- 25000 block Mooresville Road

Prowler- 27000 block Mooresville Road, 10000 block Lentzville Road

Criminal mischief- 600 block Milton Road

Warrant- 2000 block Lindsay Lane S, 100 block Elm Street, 5000 block US Hwy 31, 5000 block US Hwy 31, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 12000 block Spring Road

Nuisance/loud music- 28000 block Kawana Ct.

May 9, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 14000 block Ripley Road, 12000 block Jesse Lane, 14000 block Brownsferry Road, Beulah Road/Sandlin Road, 9000 block Stanford Road, Brownsferry Road/US Hwy 72, 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 7000 block US Hwy 72, 800 block Rockhouse Road

Animal related/livestock- 26000 block Vaughn Street, Happy Hollow Road/AL Hwy 127, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 27000 block Bethel Road

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Bradford Road

Missing person- 10000 block Snake Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 22000 block Railroad Lane

Disturbance- 15000 block Sanderson Road, 23000 block Slate Road

Harassment- 18000 block Coffman Road

Unwanted guest- 24000 block Slate Road

Warrant- Chilton County, 1100 block Jefferson Street S

Alarm- 23000 block Piney Chapel Drive, 22000 block Players Lane, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 12000 block Spring Road, 14000 block Ravenel Drive

May 10, 2025- no report

May 11, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 2000 block Rockhouse Road, Vulcan, US Hwy 31/Hunter Lane, 13000 block Parker Road, Lucy’s Branch Boat Launch, AL Hwy 251/Hall Road, 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Lucas Ferry Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 23000 block AL Hwy 251, 11000 block Hickory Hills Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 16000 block Wellhouse Drive

Traffic accident- Snake Road/Shaw Road

Reckless/drag racing- 19000 block Easter Ferry Road, 18000 block Meadows Road

Road hazard/debris- I65 MM 344

Missing person- 26000 block Sydney Drive

Theft- Easter Ferry Road/Section Line Road, 100 block Elm Street

Escape- 900 block Hobbs Street

Disturbance- 26000 block Overmyer Lane, 25000 block Castlebury Drive

Unwanted guest- 22000 block Culps Road

PFA remove and exclude- Gatlin Road, Frank Gossett Road, Jessica Drive

Alarm- 22000 block Stearman Way, 27000 block Newberry Lane, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Elkton Road, 16000 block Log Cabin Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– driving under the influence (alcohol)

– third-degree burglary- residence- force, possession of burglars tools, attempt to elude by any means

– third-degree retail theft

– attempt to elude by any means

– negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

– third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– second-degree domestic violence- second-degree burglary, second-degree domestic violence- first-degree criminal mischief

– three counts first degree theft

– third-degree domestic violence- harassment, destruction of property by prisoner

– driving under the influence (alcohol), minor in possession of alcohol

– interference with custody

– driving under the influence (alcohol)

– first-degree theft, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

– switched tag, driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to register vehicle

– negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

– three counts SORNA violation

– third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

– resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental operations, disorderly conduct

– obstructing justice using a false identity

– second-degree hindering prosecution

– driving under the influence (alcohol), speeding, open container

– third-degree escape

– driving under the influence (alcohol)

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Friday-Monday.

– Athens- breaking and entering of vehicle, US currency, May 8, $400, Nick Davis Road/Mooresville Road

– Athens- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2013 blue Honda Fit, May 9, $5,000, 16000 block Hwy 251

– Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, American flag, May 11, $50, 18000 block Morris Road

– Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, gray Huffy bike, May 11, $200, 22000 block Tammy Sue Way

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– probation revocation

– financial exploitation of the elderly

– drivers license suspended

– third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– driving under the influence

– driving under the influence

– second-degree theft of property

– failure to appear: attempt to elude, disorderly conduct

– failure to appear- criminal littering

– failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass

– failure to appear- third-degree criminal mischief

– drivers license suspended

– disorderly conduct, public intoxication

– driving under the influence

– driving under the influence

– driving under the influence

– failure to appear- violation of fire code

– domestic violence- harassment

– driving under the influence

– driving under the influence

– driving under the influence

– failure to appear- drivers license suspended

– speeding, drivers license suspended, no insurance

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Friday-Monday.

– third-degree retail theft, merchandise, May 8, $27.66, 200 block French Farms Blvd.

– third-degree retail theft, merchandise, May 10, $89.92, 100 block Us Hwy 72

– first-degree theft of property, golf cart, May 12, $6,000, 17000 block Boardwalk Main

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Friday-Monday.

– unlawful possession of a controlled substance, May 9, 1400 block US Hwy 72

– harassment, May 9, 100 block Thomas Street

– harassment, May 10, 1100 block US Hwy 72