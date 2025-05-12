PREP SOFTBALL: Athens set to defend Class 6A state crown Published 2:37 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Athens is searching for a repeat.

Seven other programs are hoping to stop the Golden Eagles (32-18) from achieving it.

The Class 6A state softball tournament begins Thursday in Oxford — with a stacked field of teams all vying to claim the Blue Map trophy.

No. 5 Athens — back in the state tournament for a fifth consecutive year — will attempt to secure its third state championship since 2022.

See a breakdown below and check out www.enewscourier.com or The News Courier Facebook for complete coverage of the tournament.

Class 6A (Thursday and Friday)

Regional Champions: Hartselle (North); Pell City (East); Brookwood (Central); Rehobeth (South)

First-Round Matchups: No. 8 Hartselle vs. Gardendale, 9 a.m.; Rehobeth vs. No. 7 Helena, 9 a.m.; Brookwood vs. No. 4 Saraland, 9 a.m.; No. 5 Athens vs. Pell City, 9 a.m.