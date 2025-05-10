Leading Limestone: Commission ‘encouraged’ by early response to strategic plan initiative Published 6:09 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

County commissioners say they’re “encouraged” by the community’s participation in a series of recent public meetings aimed at informing Limestone County’s approach to fast-paced change.

During the regular meeting of the Limestone County Commission last week, chairman Collin Daly paused to thank those who attended one of the four initial meetings in the Leading Limestone initiative, a community participation program leading up to the eventual development of a new county strategic plan.

“We’re encouraged by everybody who came to these public meetings,” said Daly, noting the April 29 and May 1 meetings — which solicited early public input concerning how county residents envision the area’s future growth — likely will be followed by additional public gatherings: “This is a process, and we hope to fill the rooms up in the future.”

Email newsletter signup

District 4 commissioner LaDon Townsend echoed Daly’s remarks, urging more county residents to get involved and “let their voices be heard” as forthcoming meetings are announced. Leading Limestone seeks to cultivate community participation in forming the county’s upcoming strategic plan, a process intended to shape local leaders’ decision-making response to Limestone County’s ongoing surge in population, as well as increased business development and industry activity.

Visit the program’s website at leadinglimestone.com to learn more about Leading Limestone, as well as stay abreast of new public meeting announcements.

In other business, the commission:

— Approved an agreement with Rocket City Vital Care for the provision of anti-infective/antimicrobial therapy and pharmaceutical services to county inmates, dated retroactively to April 21, 2025.

— Approved a license agreement for a camera installation Lucy’s Marina (6049 Bay Village Drive in Athens) to assist the Emergency Management Agency in monitoring local weather.

— Approved an agreement with J.M. Wood Auction Company, Inc., to sell at a June 10-12 auction, up to ten 2025 Kenworth T880 dump trucks previously purchased by the county in 2024.

— Awarded a bid for the sale of two dump trucks to Cortrina Townsend — who bears no family association with commissioner Townsend — at a cost of $227,000 each.

— Awarded a bid for the sale of a 40’ commercial grade holiday tree with topper and drum base to Universal Concepts at a cost of $27,450.

— Approved the disposal of a 2005 Ford F350 truck, a 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 patch truck, and four light towers. each to be sold on govdeals.com.

— Approved the transfer of two Chevrolet Impala vehicles from Community Corrections to the Council on Aging for use by the Meals on Wheels program.

— Approved a budget revision removing $100,000 from the county’s budgetary fund balance and adding the same amount to its miscellaneous equipment and furniture account.

— Approved the following personnel measures:

Transfer — Cathy Robertson from full time bus driver to floating Senior Center manager, effective May 2.

Hire — William Woodruff as a part time Litter Patrol Driver for District 1, pending a drug screen with a hire date to be determined.

Hire — Robbie Taymon as an Equipment Operator 1 in Engineering, effective May 5, pending a drug screening.

Hire — Clayton Romine as an Equipment Operator 1 in Engineering, effective May 5, pending a drug screening.

Hire — Abigail Mewborn as a Revenue Clerk, with a hire date to be determined.

Hire — Bailey Davis as a Revenue Clerk, effective June 3.

– Approved merit pay increases for the following county employees:

Abbie Crutcher, Revenue Clerk

Jennifer Withers, Real Property Appraiser Trainee

Jessica Pierce, Deputy Revenue Commissioner

Joseph Dobson, Chief Property Appraiser

Cathy Lamb, Tag & Title Clerk

Quentin Wise, Equipment Operator III

Hugh Watson, Sign/Herbicide Technician

Brian Coleman, Bridge Inspector Trainee

Darron Lewter, Equipment Operator I

Sharon Wilson Engineering Support Assistant

— Approved an amendment to the county staffing plan to add one temporary part time Facility & Grounds Worker, increasing the Maintenance of Facilities & Grounds department’s employee total from two to three.

— Issued final plat approval for Abbey Brook Phase 3, a major subdivision creating 32 lots and located in commission District 2 from the west side of Meadows Road to the west side of Ed Ray Road.

— Approved bimonthly claims totaling $2,700,159.85.

— Approved the minutes of the commission’s April 21 regular meeting.

The commission’s next public work session and regular meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 19.