(Column) Those 50 days Published 10:52 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

As in the previous two essays (“Days Between Jesus’ Resurrection and His Ascension” and “Immediately After Jesus’ Ascension”), chapter one of the Acts of the Apostles continues to be the context. This one concerns the number of Jesus’ followers (verse 15) and Judas’ death (verses 16 through verse 19).

JESUS FOLLOWERS

Verse 15 reads “In those days Peter stood up among the believers (a group numbering about a hundred and twenty).” This number seems to include all men and women because Peter addresses them as “Brothers and sisters” in verse 16.

Email newsletter signup

When were “those days” in verse one. It would have been during the 50 days separating the Passover Festival (Jesus’ crucifixion) and the day of Pentecost. To that point chapter two starts with, “when the day of Pentecost came…” (verse 1).

Therefore, the author of Acts relates the believers numbered approximately 120 during the time between Jesus’ crucifixion (Passover Festival) and the arrival of the Holy Spirit (Pentecost), chapter 2 verse 4. Should we question this number? Paul wrote in 1st Corinthians the 15th chapter that after Jesus was “…raised on the third day according to the scriptures (verse 4), …He appeared to Cephas, and then to the twelve (verse 5). After that, He appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers and sisters at the same time, most of who are still living, though some have fallen asleep” (verse 6).

Of course, 120 and 500 are very different. Could Paul be counting appearances of Jesus to brothers and sisters after Pentecost? Does “the twelve” in Corinthians 15:5 include Judas or Matthias?

THE JUDAS PARAGRAPH

Verses 18 and 19 of Acts Chapter One is the paragraph about Judas Iscariot. It is not part of Peter’s speech since it is in parentheses and not quotation marks. It could possibly have been added to an early manuscript by a scribe. But regardless of when it was written, it does not agree with neither how Judas died or who bought the field as related in Matthew 27. In Acts, Judas himself bought the field and “…fell headlong, his body burst open, and all his intestines spilled out” (verse 18). In Matthew chapter 27:5-7 Judas hung himself after throwing the 30 pieces of silver into the temple (verse 5). Then the chief priests of the temple took the money and bought the field (verses 6 and 7).

Next week the topic of “casting lots” to replace Judas in the twelve apostles will be discussed and it will conclude our study of the first chapter of the Acts of the Apostles.

All scripture quoted is from the NIV Study Bible by Zondervan, 2020 edition.

Mark W. Durm is a Professor Emeritus of Athens State University.