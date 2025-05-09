LOCAL SPORTS: Coggins set for Hall of Fame induction Published 11:14 am Friday, May 9, 2025

For many residents of Athens and Limestone County, the name Bobby Coggins often reminds them of the man who was the longtime head baseball coach and assistant football coach at Athens High School.

However, before Coggins entered the high school coaching ranks, he was an outstanding athlete as well. He was a three-sport star at Athens High School and a multi-year starter for the Bears’ basketball team at Athens College (now Athens State University). Coggins’ lengthy contributions to sports in Athens and Limestone County have earned him induction into the 2025 Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame.

“I saw Bobby play baseball and basketball in high school,” said his former Athens College teammate and 2010 LCSHOF inductee Lynn Holladay. “Bobby was an outstanding athlete. He was the best player on a good Athens High basketball team during his senior year. He could hit a baseball, too. I watched him hit three home runs in one game.”

Coggins lettered in baseball, basketball, and football while a student at Athens High School. He played basketball under Coach Brownie Nelson (a 2013 LCHSOF inductee) and helped guide the Golden Eagles to three consecutive county championships. Coggins averaged 20 points per game during his senior year at AHS. For his efforts, Coggins was named to the All-County and All-Tennessee Valley Conference teams. He also was an honorable mention All-State selection.

One of Coggins’ former high school teammates, Donnie Black, says that Coggins was one of the best athletes he ever saw.

“I played the latter part of my high school career at Athens High School and was a teammate of Bobby’s. He was one of the best basketball players that was ever around Limestone County. He was quick and was like a deer on the court the way he moved. In baseball, he packed a punch at the plate. For a guy not big in stature, he could hit some of the longest home runs. In football, Bobby played halfback on offense and was a defensive back on the other side of the ball. He was really good in all three sports. Bobby was simply a Hoss,” said Black.

Upon high school graduation, Coggins decided to stay close to home and play basketball for Athens College. A three-year starter for the Bears and Coach Oba Belcher (a 2003 LCSHOF inductee), Coggins was a member of the 1962-63 Athens College team that was the first college team in the state of Alabama to win a game in the NAIA National Tournament. The Bears were 58-29 during Coggins’ time in the program. His final season in 1964-65 saw Coggins average 15 points per game while earning All-Alabama Collegiate Conference honors and being named to the Carson Newman Invitational All-Tournament Team.

“Bobby was only about 5-8, but he never backed down against opponents that oftentimes were much taller than him,” said Holladay. “Bobby was stocky and was not afraid to belly up defensively against anybody. Bobby played hard, and he challenged any opponent he went up against. As a point guard, he was a good shooter and passer.”

Coggins, who passed away in 2015, will join a list of family members in the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame that spans three generations. His cousin Cliff was inducted in 2003, while his daughter Kathy Coggins Bailey was inducted in 2013. Bailey says that her family is honored that her father is being inducted.

“I cried when I got my induction letter in 2013 and I cried even more when I received my daddy’s,” said Bailey. “I was always around the ball fields when he was coaching my brother Keith. I was a daddy’s girl. He was my best friend and supporter. My daddy still challenged me as a softball player. When I wasn’t playing up to his expectations, I would get that Bobby Coggins look from him. The guys that played baseball under him know that look. Him pushing me to do my very best and not settle for mediocrity helped shape my softball career. My daddy is very deserving of this honor. He was a great family man, a really good athlete, and a coach who shaped the lives of many young athletes.”