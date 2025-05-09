Law enforcement memorial service set for Tuesday, May 13 Published 6:27 am Friday, May 9, 2025

In concurrence with National Police Week, the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 13, at 5 p.m. on the west side of the Limestone County Courthouse, located at 200 West Washington Street in Athens.

This tribute event serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the nine law enforcement officers who lost their lives while protecting and serving the Limestone County community. The community is invited to attend the free event to show their support for law enforcement officers and their families.

The ceremony will feature remarks from several community leaders — including retired district judge and current city prosecutor Jerry Batts, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly, Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin and Athens Police Chief Anthony Pressnell.

“Dewey Dorsey was one of the first police officers I ever rode with. I went to his house and knew his wife, so he was a really good friend of mine,” Chief Pressnell said. “I was Sgt. Russell’s supervisor on night shift, and Officer Mims and I worked the same shift together. All these people played a huge role in my development as a police officer, and I will never forget them.”

The event will also include a moment of silence for the nine fallen officers, an official presentation of colors, and the display of a remembrance wreath in honor of all of the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“Every day when our officers wake up, their top priority is to keep their community and us safe,” Marks said. “We must appreciate these first responders, and particularly the ones who lost their lives in service to our community, because without them we would not be as safe and as protected as we are.”

In the event of rain, the memorial service will be moved to the municipal courtroom at the Athens Police Department, located at 951 East Hobbs Street.

End of Watch for Limestone County

Athens Police Department

● Bedford F. Brackeen

End of Watch: March 24, 1941

Brackeen was sitting in a patrol car with his partner at the old bus stop at Clinton Street when a man approached their car and started an argument about a prior incident. The man pulled out a revolver and opened fire. Brackeen exited the car and exchanged shots. Brackeen was shot three times but still attempted to chase the suspect before collapsing. The suspect was arrested near Nashville and convicted of first-degree murder.

● Billy Daly

End of Watch: Dec. 22, 1964

Daly was on his police motorcycle when a vehicle struck him at U.S. 31 and Forrest Street. He had been with the department for two years.

● Lt. Benton McLemore

End of Watch: March 7, 1969

A suspect shot and killed McLemore after the officer responded to the suspect’s house to check on his welfare. The suspect was known to be mentally ill and shot McLemore with a shotgun after the officer knocked on the door. The suspect killed himself before capture.

● Dewey Wayne Dorsey Sr.

End of Watch: Feb. 11, 1989

Dorsey died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident while transporting blood to Athens-Limestone Hospital. The hospital treated and released Dorsey, but a blood clot developed and killed him.

● Sgt. Larry Wayne Russell and officer Tony Mims

End of Watch: Friday, Jan. 2, 2004

The men responded to a 911 call made by a man with a history of mental illness. The man opened fire as each officer pulled into the driveway, killing Mims first and Russell second. The bullets pierced their vehicles and bullet proof vests. The suspect died in prison.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Department

● Chief Deputy James Henry Eubank

End of Watch: Thursday, June 13, 1918

A suspect shot and killed Eubank while he searched a house for a weapon.

Troopers

● David E. Temple

End of Watch: Sept. 13, 1979

A man shot and killed Temple after the officer pulled up to him in Limestone County in an attempt to arrest him for a car lot robbery in Decatur. The man leaned out of his car and opened fire on Temple. The man then got out of the car and walked to where Temple lay on the ground and shot him several more times. The suspect fled the scene and led police on a chase through Madison. Police shot and killed him after he wounded another officer.

● Simmie L. Jeffries

End of Watch: Friday, Dec. 21, 1984

Jeffries died from an accident when his patrol car collided with a tractor trailer in Limestone County.