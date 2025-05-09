Arrests/incidents May 5-7, 2025 Published 10:18 am Friday, May 9, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday-Thursday.

May 5, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/Parker Road, AL Hwy 251/Copeland Road, 17000 block Phyllis Street, Mooresville Road/Old Hwy 20, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Page Road, Mayfield Road, 16000 block Ted Childs Drive

Animal related/livestock- 26000 block Thomas Edward Drive, 18000 block Astor Lane, 26000 block Thomas Edward Drive, 18000 block Astor Lane, 23000 block Slate Road, 19000 block Kimzy Carr Road, 26000 block Branch Road, 17000 block Dobbins Road, 26000 block Main Street, 23000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

Theft- 20000 block AL Hwy 99, 10000 block Lentzville Road

PFA remove and exclude- 7000 block Deacon Ct.

Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 22000 block Players Lane, 25000 block US Hwy 72, 7000 block US Hwy 72, 20000 block Cox Road

May 6, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/Zehner Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 99, Mooresville Road/Old Hwy 20, 15000 block East Limestone Road, Turner Lane/Harvest Road, 13000 block Court Pl., 14000 block Brownsferry Road (2 calls), US Hwy 72/Seven Mile Post, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, US Hwy 72/New Cut Road, 23000 block Gray Ridge Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, Dairy Road

Animal related/livestock- 27000 block McKee Road, 18000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 17000 block Harwell Road

Traffic accident- I65/SB MM 347, I65 MM 343, 25000 block Elkton Road

Theft- 22000 block Looney Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 27000 block Keeton Road

Disturbance- 27000 block Oak Grove Road

Prowler- 12000 block Lukers Way

Unwanted guest- 14000 block Grubbs Road, 19000 block Shianne Circle

PFA remove and exclude- 22000 block Baltusrol Lane

Warrant- 15000 block Dupree Drive

Alarm- 13000 block Chapel Hill Lane, 11000 block US Hwy 31, 22000 block Yarbrough Road

May 7, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Ham Road/Reid Road, New Life Assembly of God, 24000 block Elkton Road, Exit 356 bridge, Mooresville Road/Old Hwy 20, Ragsdale Creek Road/Shipley Hollow Road, New Garden Road/Elkton Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Animal related/livestock- 28000 block I65 S, 17000 block Jones Road, Swan Drive, 19000 block Myers Road, Jefferson Street, 19000 block Myers Road, 29000 block Indian Springs Road, East Limestone Road/Harvest Road, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, 13000 block Brownsferry Road, US Hwy 31/Elm Street, Old School House Road/Bethel Road, Old School House Road/Bethel Road

Traffic accident- Ripley Road/Parker Road

Reckless/drag racing- I65 NB

Theft- 27000 block Bethel Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127

Recovery- 9000 block US Hwy 72

Disturbance- 12000 block Snake Road, 19000 block Sugar Hill Lane, 22000 block Sharp Road

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 5000 block US Hwy 72

Nuisance/loud music- Oneal Road/Lydia Corey Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude by any means, speeding, switched tag

– murder, two counts leaving the scene of an accident- with injury, driving under the influence (alcohol)

– possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude law enforcement, obstructing justice using a false identity

– third-degree financial exploitation of the elderly

– fraudulent use credit/debit card

– illegal possession of prescription drugs, second-degree possession of marijuana

– public intoxication

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday-Thursday.

– Athens- third-degree burglary, tools, May 6, $11,000, 22000 block Looney Road

– Athens- fourth-degree theft, yellow extension cord, May 7, $100, 20000 block Cox Road

– Elkmont- second-degree theft, US currency, May 7, $2,000, 15000 block Section Line Road

– Elkmont- third-degree theft, power tools, May 7, $1,039, 21000 block Bethel Road

– Athens- first-degree theft, seven cows, May 7, $21,000, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– failure to pay: operating a vehicle without insurance, failure to register vehicle, two counts driving while suspended

– failure to appear- speed less than 25mph

– failure to appear- driving while revoked

– driving under the influence

– driving under the influence

– bond revocation

– harassing communications

– harassment

– failure to appear- drivers license revoked

– unlawful possession of a controlled substance

– failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property

– failure to appear- harassment

– first-degree retail theft

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Tuesday-Thursday.

– theft of property, computer, May 6, $479, 1200 block W. Market Street

– third-degree retail theft, merchandise, May 6, $141.90, 1000 block US Hwy 72

– first-degree theft of property, Dodge Dart, May 5, $14,629, 800 block US Hwy 72

– third-degree retail theft: washer products, socks, May 7, $30.70, 500 block S. Jefferson Street

– third-degree burglary: two 65” televisions, pool table, two Meucci pool sticks, dart board, LED dart board, Samsung 65” tv, Vizio 45” tv, Vizio 50” tv, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, game cube, Atari, Nintendo Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, two bicycles, shotguns, revolver, pistol, 12 gauge shotgun, push mower, weed wacker, Gibson guitar, acoustic guitar, Fender guitar, guitar, 9 guitar rack, wall amps, signed albums, camper keys, safe keys, May 7, $9,452, 100 block Montclair Street

– unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, radio controller, May 8, $200, 17000 block Clearview Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday-Thursday.

– unlawful possession of a controlled substance, bottle of methamphetamine, May 6, 22000 block Medical Village Drive

– unlawful possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, May 7, 1100 block US Hwy 72

– domestic incident, May 5, 17000 block Collins Street

– driving under the influence, May 5, 1200 block US Hwy 31 S