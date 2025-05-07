Wreck that claimed life of Austin Peay football player leads to murder charge against driver Published 5:46 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

A man is being held without bond in the Limestone County Jail after being charged in connection with a May 6 wreck that claimed the life of an Austin Peay football player.

John Walter McAdams has been charged with murder for his alleged role in the crash, which occurred early Tuesday evening along Interstate 65 north of Athens.

William D. Hardrick, 22, of Adamsville died in the wreck. Hardrick had transferred to Austin Peay after previously playing football at Mississippi State and later at Miami (Ohio).

Austin Peay head coach Jeff Faris described Hardrick as “an exceptional young man” in a post on the university’s website, adding that “our team is heartbroken by his loss. He made everyone around him better and has made a real impact both on and off the field. We lift up the Hardrick family in prayer as we grieve this tragic loss with them.”

In addition to the murder charge, McAdams also has been charged with driving under the influence, as well as leaving the scene of an accident. McAdams was allegedly behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler semi truck responsible for numerous other collisions while traveling the interstate Tuesday evening in Limestone and Morgan counties.