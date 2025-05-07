‘BATTLED EVERY SINGLE PITCH’: West Limestone comes up just short in quest for state bid; local roundup Published 10:39 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

1 of 1

West Limestone’s exhilarating season ended in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday.

The Class 4A No. 3 Wildcats suffered a pair of tough losses at the East Regional in Albertville, falling just a win shy of reaching the program’s first state tournament since 2003.

West Limestone (44-7) lost to No. 7 Plainview (6-4) and No. 4 Alexandria (2-1), respectively.

Email newsletter signup

The Wildcats stranded 11 runners in the opener, leaving the bases loaded in both the sixth and seventh innings of their loss against the Bears.

Lilly Bethune hit a leadoff homer on the first pitch she saw in the nightcap, but West Limestone registered just three hits the rest of the contest and the Valley Cubs eventually recorded the game-winning run in the sixth inning.

“The season was amazing and I’m so proud of our team,” West Limestone coach Molly Fenn said. “We faced two incredible programs today, gave it everything we had and just came up a little short. We battled every single pitch of every single inning, and as a coach, that’s all you can ask for. We will miss our seniors (Bethune, JuliAnn Kyle and Haley Waggoner), but we can’t wait to see what they do in the future when they begin their collegiate careers.”

Elsewhere, Ardmore and Lindsay Lane also saw their springs end in regionals. Athens and Athens Bible, meanwhile, will continue play Thursday.

See capsules from games played Monday and Tuesday below.

Class 4A (East Regional)

West Limestone 8, Etowah 6

Katie Lyn Kyle: 2-for-3 (HR), 2 RBIs | 7 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 16 K

Lilee Legg: 2-for-4, RBI

Aubrey Bethune: 1-for-2 (HR), 4 RBIs

West Limestone 5, Madison County 3

Lilee Legg: 3-for-3, RBI

Lilly Bethune: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Ella Yarbrough: 1-for-3, RBI

Plainview 6, West Limestone 4

Lilly Bethune: 3-for-4, RBI

Lilee Legg: 2-for-3

Haley Waggoner: 2-for-3

Katie Lyn Kyle: 3 IP, H, 0 ER, 2 K

Alexandria 2, West Limestone 1

Lilly Bethune: 2-for-4, RBI

Katie Lyn Kyle: 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 10 K

Class 2A (North Regional)

Lindsay Lane 14, Cold Springs 3

Stats were unavailable

Sulligent 14, Lindsay Lane 8

Madi Tucker: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs

Lily Jackson: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Dusti Jo Conn: 2-for-4

Lamar County 14, Lindsay Lane 8

Briley Miller: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs, 3 BB

Dusti Jo Conn: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs

Grace Beaston: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Lydia Carter: 2-for-6, RBI

Madi Tucker: 1-for-2, RBI, 3 BB

Belgreen 6, Lindsay Lane 5

Briley Miller: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs

*Lindsay Lane ends season at 24-11-1

Class 5A (North Regional)

Russellville 10, Ardmore 5

Kiki Embry: 2-for-3

Alaina Grace King: 2 RBIs

Ardmore 9, Sardis 1

Ellie Riley: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Addison Mikel: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs | 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 4 K

Makena Hall: 2-for-4, RBI

AG King: 2 RBIs

Ardmore 8, Arab 5

Makena Hall: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Payton Pennington: 2-for-4, RBI

Kiki Embry: 2-for-4

Addison Mikel: 4 IP, 3 H, R, 2 K

Boaz 4, Ardmore 0

Fallon Broadway: 2-for-3

*Ardmore ends season at 29-19-1

Class 1A (North Regional)

Athens Bible 10, Berry 4

Addyson Butler: 4-for-4, 3 RBIs

Hadley Robison: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Kaylee Carter: 2-for-5

Brooke Blakely: 1-for-3, RBI | 7 IP, 4 H, 4 R (2 ER), 6 K

Lynn 3, Athens Bible 2

Addyson Butler: 1-for-3, RBI

Ann Tyler Pressnell: 1-for-3, RBI

Hadley Robison: 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R (ER), 3 K

*Athens Bible will play Brilliant on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Class 6A (North Regional)

Athens 13, Mortimer Jordan 8

Paisley Howell: 4-for-4, 5 RBIs

Caitlyn Tedford: 4-for-5, RBI

Lily Lowery: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Linsley Gillman: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Abby Lopez: 2-for-4, RBI

Jess Waggoner: 2-for-4, RBI

Athens 11, Hazel Green 10

Caitlyn Tedford: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs

Jazz Davis: 2-for-4

Jaicey Harty: 1-for-3, 3 RBIs

Paisley Howell: 1-for-3, 3 RBIs

Abby Lopez: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs

Lily Lowery: 1-for-4, RBI

*Athens will play Hartselle on Thursday at 9 a.m.