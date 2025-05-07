‘BATTLED EVERY SINGLE PITCH’: West Limestone comes up just short in quest for state bid; local roundup
Published 10:39 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025
West Limestone’s exhilarating season ended in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday.
The Class 4A No. 3 Wildcats suffered a pair of tough losses at the East Regional in Albertville, falling just a win shy of reaching the program’s first state tournament since 2003.
West Limestone (44-7) lost to No. 7 Plainview (6-4) and No. 4 Alexandria (2-1), respectively.
The Wildcats stranded 11 runners in the opener, leaving the bases loaded in both the sixth and seventh innings of their loss against the Bears.
Lilly Bethune hit a leadoff homer on the first pitch she saw in the nightcap, but West Limestone registered just three hits the rest of the contest and the Valley Cubs eventually recorded the game-winning run in the sixth inning.
“The season was amazing and I’m so proud of our team,” West Limestone coach Molly Fenn said. “We faced two incredible programs today, gave it everything we had and just came up a little short. We battled every single pitch of every single inning, and as a coach, that’s all you can ask for. We will miss our seniors (Bethune, JuliAnn Kyle and Haley Waggoner), but we can’t wait to see what they do in the future when they begin their collegiate careers.”
Elsewhere, Ardmore and Lindsay Lane also saw their springs end in regionals. Athens and Athens Bible, meanwhile, will continue play Thursday.
See capsules from games played Monday and Tuesday below.
Class 4A (East Regional)
West Limestone 8, Etowah 6
Katie Lyn Kyle: 2-for-3 (HR), 2 RBIs | 7 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 16 K
Lilee Legg: 2-for-4, RBI
Aubrey Bethune: 1-for-2 (HR), 4 RBIs
West Limestone 5, Madison County 3
Lilee Legg: 3-for-3, RBI
Lilly Bethune: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Ella Yarbrough: 1-for-3, RBI
Plainview 6, West Limestone 4
Lilly Bethune: 3-for-4, RBI
Lilee Legg: 2-for-3
Haley Waggoner: 2-for-3
Katie Lyn Kyle: 3 IP, H, 0 ER, 2 K
Alexandria 2, West Limestone 1
Lilly Bethune: 2-for-4, RBI
Katie Lyn Kyle: 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 10 K
Class 2A (North Regional)
Lindsay Lane 14, Cold Springs 3
Stats were unavailable
Sulligent 14, Lindsay Lane 8
Madi Tucker: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs
Lily Jackson: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Dusti Jo Conn: 2-for-4
Lamar County 14, Lindsay Lane 8
Briley Miller: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs, 3 BB
Dusti Jo Conn: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs
Grace Beaston: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Lydia Carter: 2-for-6, RBI
Madi Tucker: 1-for-2, RBI, 3 BB
Belgreen 6, Lindsay Lane 5
Briley Miller: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs
*Lindsay Lane ends season at 24-11-1
Class 5A (North Regional)
Russellville 10, Ardmore 5
Kiki Embry: 2-for-3
Alaina Grace King: 2 RBIs
Ardmore 9, Sardis 1
Ellie Riley: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Addison Mikel: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs | 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 4 K
Makena Hall: 2-for-4, RBI
AG King: 2 RBIs
Ardmore 8, Arab 5
Makena Hall: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Payton Pennington: 2-for-4, RBI
Kiki Embry: 2-for-4
Addison Mikel: 4 IP, 3 H, R, 2 K
Boaz 4, Ardmore 0
Fallon Broadway: 2-for-3
*Ardmore ends season at 29-19-1
Class 1A (North Regional)
Athens Bible 10, Berry 4
Addyson Butler: 4-for-4, 3 RBIs
Hadley Robison: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Kaylee Carter: 2-for-5
Brooke Blakely: 1-for-3, RBI | 7 IP, 4 H, 4 R (2 ER), 6 K
Lynn 3, Athens Bible 2
Addyson Butler: 1-for-3, RBI
Ann Tyler Pressnell: 1-for-3, RBI
Hadley Robison: 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R (ER), 3 K
*Athens Bible will play Brilliant on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Class 6A (North Regional)
Athens 13, Mortimer Jordan 8
Paisley Howell: 4-for-4, 5 RBIs
Caitlyn Tedford: 4-for-5, RBI
Lily Lowery: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
Linsley Gillman: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Abby Lopez: 2-for-4, RBI
Jess Waggoner: 2-for-4, RBI
Athens 11, Hazel Green 10
Caitlyn Tedford: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs
Jazz Davis: 2-for-4
Jaicey Harty: 1-for-3, 3 RBIs
Paisley Howell: 1-for-3, 3 RBIs
Abby Lopez: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs
Lily Lowery: 1-for-4, RBI
*Athens will play Hartselle on Thursday at 9 a.m.