Limestone County judge denies bond to ‘MAGA Lumberjack’ in local rape case Published 8:05 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

A Madison man jailed in Limestone County since 2023 on an accusation of rape will remain incarcerated until his scheduled trial, after failing to persuade a local judge that his bond should be reduced.

Dillon Herrington of Madison, one of more than 1,000 defendants pardoned earlier this year by President Donald Trump for charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol protests in Washington, D.C, was denied bond in Limestone County on Thursday for a separate rape charge stemming from a local indictment in January of last year.

Herrington’s alleged conduct captured on security video from the 2021 capitol protests garnered him the nickname “MAGA Lumberjack” across social media. His pardon on federal charges, however, had no bearing on Limestone County Circuit Judge Chadwick Wise’s decision to deny him bond in the local rape case, after hearing from both sides at a bond reduction hearing on Thursday, May 8.

As a result of this week’s ruling, Herrington will remain in the Limestone County Jail until he faces trail on the local rape charge. Herrington’s trial is currently slated to begin in June.