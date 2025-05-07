Athens High School Technology Student Association continues six-year win streak at state Published 6:25 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

For the sixth year running, students representing Athens High School took home top chapter honors at a statewide technology conference held annually in Montgomery.

Under the guidance of sponsor and Inspiration Leader Michael May, the Athens High School Technology Students Association (TSA) turned in a stellar performance at the TSA State Conference once again this year, with the Golden Eagles earning Most Outstanding Chapter honors for the sixth year in a row.

Students showcased their leadership, technology, innovation, design, and engineering skills, bringing home 11 overall medals as well as the Benjamin Eaton Outstanding School Alabama TSA Level II Award.

Here is a listing of all the honors Athens students received at the event: