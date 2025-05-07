Athens High School Technology Student Association continues six-year win streak at state
Published 6:25 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025
For the sixth year running, students representing Athens High School took home top chapter honors at a statewide technology conference held annually in Montgomery.
Under the guidance of sponsor and Inspiration Leader Michael May, the Athens High School Technology Students Association (TSA) turned in a stellar performance at the TSA State Conference once again this year, with the Golden Eagles earning Most Outstanding Chapter honors for the sixth year in a row.
Students showcased their leadership, technology, innovation, design, and engineering skills, bringing home 11 overall medals as well as the Benjamin Eaton Outstanding School Alabama TSA Level II Award.
Email newsletter signup
Here is a listing of all the honors Athens students received at the event:
- 1st Place Benjamin Eaton Outstanding School Alabama TSA — Athens High School
- 1st Place Catapult Design — Katie Nguyen, Will Ramsden, Brayden Truett, Jack Webb
- 1st Place Data Science and Analytics — Maggie Leonard, Aniya Lindsay
- 1st Place Digital Video Production — Brayden Truett
- 1st Place Engineering Design — Micah Henson, Samuel Jordan, Savannah Littrell
- 1st Place Flight Endurance — Emerson Powless
- 1st Place Promotional Design — Brayden Truett
- 1st Place Safety Illustration — Joanna Newborn
- 1st Place State Pin Contest — Emerson Powless
- 2nd Place Flight Endurance — Katie Nguyen
- 3rd Place Debating Technological Issue — Wyatt Brumfield, Emerson Powless
- 3rd Place Computer Aided Design 2D, Architectural — Donovan Baker
- 4th Place Flight Endurance — Aniya Lindsay