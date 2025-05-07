Ardmore sewer overhaul project earns EPA award Published 5:32 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently honored the Town of Ardmore for its partnership with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) and Tennessee officials; a collaboration that led to the financing of the planned overhaul of Ardmore’s long overburdened sewer system.

EPA’s George F. Ames Performance and Innovation in the State Revolving Fund (SRF) Creating Environmental Success (PISCES) program presented its Excellence in System Partnership award to the Ardmore Water Works and Sewer Board at the 2025 Council of Infrastructure Financing Authorities (CIFA) Summit on Water held in Washington, D.C.

The Ardmore project was one of seven selected among all sewer infrastructure projects throughout the United States funded in 2024 through the Clean Water SRF.

Ardmore is located on the Alabama/Tennessee border, and the Ardmore Water Works and Sewer Board serves residents on both sides of the state line — both in Ardmore, Alabama and Ardmore, Tennessee. The $22 million project involved replacing the wastewater treatment plant that serves both municipalities.

The bulk of the funding — $19.99 million — was awarded by ADEM from the state’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA) dollars. It includes $18.679 million for construction and $1.27 million for planning and development.

“Protecting our environment and the public health of our citizens in both Alabama and Tennessee is always our main objective,” said Ardmore Mayor Billy Shannon, who is chairman of the Ardmore Water Works and Sewer Board.

“Without help and funding from the Environmental Protection Agency Region 4, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, we would not have been able to fund a project of this magnitude and accomplish our goals for the betterment of our small community. We are so fortunate to have local authorities from both sides of the state line coming together to serve the citizens of Ardmore, Alabama, and Ardmore, Tennessee.”

Alabama Rep. Andy Whitt (R-Madison), whose district includes Ardmore and who advocated for funding for the project due to public health concerns, was among the Alabama officials at the CIFA Summit to receive the award on behalf of Ardmore.

“Winning the national PISCES award for our sewer project is a proud moment for Ardmore and the state of Alabama,” Whitt said. “It is a testament to the power of great teamwork and collaboration. This is more than just infrastructure — it’s a generational achievement that will shape the future of our community. It reflects our commitment to smart growth, sustainability, and making history through progress. I couldn’t be prouder, and I am grateful for the hardworking team at ADEM.”

Whitt, Shannon, and other leaders from the various state, federal, and local agencies gathered in Ardmore last September to announce the project and present the ADEM checks.

For their part, Tennessee officials contributed a total of $2,521,254 to the project. That includes $2,269,129 in ARPA grant funding from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and $252,125 from the City of Ardmore, Tennessee.

Brian Espy, chief of the General Services Branch in the Permits & Services Division at ADEM, lauded the award, noting that Ardmore was among more than 500 sewer and drinking water projects funded by ADEM since 2022.

“ADEM is always looking for opportunities to work with water and sewer systems like Ardmore as they try to fix and upgrade their facilities,” Espy said. “Over the past three years alone, we have distributed $1.4 billion in SRF, ARPA, and BIL funding to systems across the state. We know these types of investments will pay off in terms of better water and sewer services for residents and a healthier environment. This award is a terrific confirmation that we are making a real difference for Alabama communities. A big thank you to all our partners.”