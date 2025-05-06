PREP SOFTBALL: Kyle’s clutch Ks put West Limestone in prime position at East Regional Published 8:46 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

1 of 1

Katie Lyn Kyle found herself in a big spot for a freshman.

Fortunately for West Limestone’s softball team, though, she handled it like a seasoned veteran.

Kyle produced back-to-back strikeouts to escape a bases-loaded jam and preserve a 5-3 win over No. 6 Madison County at Tuesday’s Class 4A East Regional in Albertville. Coupled with an 8-6 victory against Etowah earlier in the day, the No. 3 Wildcats (44-5) now need only one more win to earn a spot in next week’s state softball tournament.

Email newsletter signup

They’ll play No. 7 Plainview — which advanced by downing No. 4 Alexandria and Ashville — in the championship game on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.

“We had to fight for our two wins today,” West Limestone coach Molly Fenn said. “It took a total team effort. Two in one day is huge, and it really puts you in a good position. However, we still have to show up ready to fight in the morning. But I believe in these girls – we can do it.”

Kyle played a pivotal role in West Limestone’s opening-round victory, scattering four hits and 16 strikeouts in the circle. She also hit a solo homer that, in addition to Aubrey Bethune’s three-run blast in the first inning, provided the Wildcats with just enough offense to top the Blue Devils.

West Limestone raced out to a 5-0 lead in the nightcap and maintained full control until the sixth inning, when the Tigers struck for three runs without the courtesy of a hit to trim the deficit down to two. They then loaded the bases with a pair of singles and a walk in the seventh inning.

However, that only set the table for Kyle’s game-saving heroics as she quickly garnered favorable counts against the final two batters before retiring both swinging.

“Her coming in and getting those strikeouts was huge,” Fenn said. “We kind of felt like the strike zone was switched up, so we thought giving them a different look (from JuliAnn Kyle) would help. But that’s what JuliAnn and Katie Lyn have done for each other all season. I’m so proud of both of them … they both pitched a heck of a game.”

Elsewhere, both Ardmore and Lindsay Lane saw their strong seasons come to a close at the North Regional in Florence.

See complete capsules below.

Class 4A (East Regional)

West Limestone 8, Etowah 6

Katie Lyn Kyle: 2-for-3 (HR), 2 RBIs | 7 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 16 K

Lilee Legg: 2-for-4, RBI

Aubrey Bethune: 1-for-2 (HR), 4 RBIs

West Limestone 5, Madison County 3

Lilee Legg: 3-for-3, RBI

Lilly Bethune: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Ella Yarbrough: 1-for-3, RBI

Class 2A (North Regional)

Lindsay Lane 14, Cold Springs 3

Stats were unavailable

Sulligent 14, Lindsay Lane 8

Madi Tucker: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs

Lily Jackson: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Dusti Jo Conn: 2-for-4

Lamar County 14, Lindsay Lane 8

Briley Miller: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs, 3 BB

Dusti Jo Conn: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs

Grace Beaston: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Lydia Carter: 2-for-6, RBI

Madi Tucker: 1-for-2, RBI, 3 BB

Belgreen 6, Lindsay Lane 5

Briley Miller: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs

*Lindsay Lane ends season at 24-11-1

Class 5A (North Regional)

Russellville 10, Ardmore 5

Kiki Embry: 2-for-3

Alaina Grace King: 2 RBIs

Ardmore 9, Sardis 1

Ellie Riley: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Addison Mikel: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs | 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 4 K

Makena Hall: 2-for-4, RBI

AG King: 2 RBIs

Ardmore 8, Arab 5

Makena Hall: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Payton Pennington: 2-for-4, RBI

Kiki Embry: 2-for-4

Addison Mikel: 4 IP, 3 H, R, 2 K

Boaz 4, Ardmore 0

Fallon Broadway: 2-for-3

*Ardmore ends season at 29-19-1