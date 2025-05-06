Arrests/incidents for May 1-May 4, 2025 Published 1:09 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Friday-Monday.

May 1, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 27000 block Gatlin Road, 21000 block Bean Road, 1000 block US Hwy 31 S, Reid Road/Evans Road, 14000 block Blackburn Road, 11000 block Virginia Lane, 16000 block Zehner Road, 20000 block Easter Ferry Road, 15000 block Blackburn Road, Snake Road/Marina Drive, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Leonard Circle

Animal related/livestock- 26000 block Branch Road, Elm Street W/Newton Blvd., 20000 block East Limestone Road, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 26000 block Sweet Springs Road, 6000 block Snake Road, 20000 block East Limestone Road, 14000 block Chris Way Traffic accident- AL Hwy 99/Salem Minor Hill Road

Theft- 12000 block Snake Road, 10000 block Lentzville Road

Prowler- 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road

Disturbance- 26000 block Lester Road, 28000 block Gatlin Road, 500 block US Hwy 72, 14000 block Grover Drive

Harassment- 21000 block bean Road

Unwanted guest- 25000 block Narrow Lane

Criminal mischief- 28000 block Pettusville Road

Warrant- 14th Street/Townsend Street, Russellville PD, 10000 block West School House Road, Giles Co. Jail

Alarm- 29000 block Old Hwy 20, 25000 block W. Limestone School Road, 27000 block Dieken Drive

May 2, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road, Harris Station Road, 14000 block Norfleet Drive, Brownsferry Road/Blackburn Road, Love Branch Road/Nick Davis Road, McCulley Mill Road/Pepper Road

Animal related/livestock- 6000 block Snake Road, 18000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, US Hwy 72/Carla Drive, 26000 block Thomas Edward Drive

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 19000 block Edgewood Road

Traffic accident- 10000 block West School House Road, Copeland Road/Wells Road, Easter Ferry Road/Cabbage Ridge Road

Road hazard/debris- Howard Street

Theft- 24000 block US Hwy 72, 10000 block Lentzville Road

Recovery- 18000 block Crosskey Road

Disturbance- 28000 block Gatlin Road, 18000 block Moyers Road, 17000 block Hall Road

Unwanted guest- 13000 block Parker Road

Warrant- 200 block Washington Street

Alarm- 25000 block Oak Grove Road

May 3, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Sandlin Road/Aubie Lane, Mooresville Road/Fennell Road, Bethel Road, 100 block Elm Street, 28000 block Upper Elkton Road, 18000 block McWilliams Street

Animal related/livestock- 28000 block Odie Scott Drive

Traffic accident- East Limestone Road/Pepper Road

Theft- 19000 block Sherry Conn Lane, 14000 block Grubbs Road

Disturbance- 16000 block Blackburn Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 600 block S. Seminary Street

Alarm- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block Mahogany Drive, 25000 block Henry Clay Drive, 11000 block US Hwy 31, 13000 block Covington Drive

Nuisance/loud music- 17000 block Ferry Road

Discharging firearms- 2000 block Arrowhead Landing Road

May 4, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Cowford Road/Nancy Lou Loop, Upper Snake Road/Motor Cross, Capshaw Road/Menefee Road, 23000 block Porter Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 127, Dairy Road

Animal related/livestock- 19000 block Myers Road

Traffic accident- I65 MM 348

Reckless/drag racing- 23000 block Bibb Garrett Road

Vehicle theft- 20000 block Looney Road

Disturbance- 14000 block Dupree Worthey Road, 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd.

Warrant- 27000 block Leggtown Road

Alarm- 26000 block Us Hwy 72

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– SORNA violation- failure to register

– harassment- harassment/intimidation

– third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

– probation violation- felony

– two counts first-degree theft, criminal littering, two counts third-degree theft, two counts third-degree burglary- residence- force, second-degree mischief, three counts second-degree theft

– possession of controlled substance

– fourth-degree theft

– third-degree burglary- residence- no force

– first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

– cruelty to dog/cat, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– driving under the influence (alcohol)

– third-degree escape

– second-degree making a terrorist threat- person

– public intoxication

– third-degree burglary- residence- force

– first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

– driving under the influence (alcohol)

– possession of pistol by a violent felon

– third-degree burglary- residence- force

– first-degree theft of services

– third-degree domestic violence-harassment

– attempt to elude by any means, obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest

– third-degree burglary- residence- force

– attempt to elude by motor vehicle

– third-degree criminal mischief

– non-support- child

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Friday-Monday.

– Athens- third-degree theft, tools, May 1, $965, 12000 block Snake Road

– Athens- second-degree theft, jewelry, May 1, $2,000, 10000 block Lentzville Road

– Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, May 2, $3,000, 19000 block AL Hwy 99

– Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, May 2, $30, 24000 block US Hwy 72

– Athens- fourth-degree theft, McGraw air compressor, May 3, $55, 14000 block Grubbs Road

– Athens- first-degree theft, pewter 2012 Chevy Equinox, May 4, unknown value, 20000 block Looney Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

– failure to appear- improper lights

– failure to appear- expired tag

– public intoxication

– driving under the influence

– third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– failure to appear: no drivers license, distracted driving, run red light

– public intoxication

– driving under the influence

– driving under the influence

– third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– driving under the influence

– second-degree possession of marijuana

– driving under the influence

– third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– third-degree domestic violence- harassment

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Friday-Monday.

– third-degree theft of property, online gift cards, May 3, $1,400, 100 block US Hwy 31 N

– unlawful breaking and entering, May 4, 1000 block Garrett Drive

– unlawful breaking and entering, May 4, 1000 block Garrett Drive

– unlawful breaking and entering, May 4, 600 block Camelot

– first-degree theft of property, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, May 4, $5,000, 800 block Swan Drive

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Friday-Monday.

– harassing communications, May 2, US Hwy 31

– second-degree possession of marijuana, May 3, 13000 block US Hwy 31