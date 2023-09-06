PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: A quick look at local Week 3 matchups Published 2:45 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Region openers await the teams in The News Courier’s coverage area this week.

Class 5A, Region 8

Team: Ardmore (0-2)

Opponent: vs. Brewer (1-1)

Last Week: West Morgan (L 48-0)

The Skinny: It’s been a difficult two-week stretch for the Tigers.

They’ll now host Brewer on Friday night needing a win to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2014.

Ardmore, though, has won three consecutive games versus the Patriots — all by double digits.

Coach Speak: “It’s never fun when you get beat like how we did, but we have got to forget about it and get better this week as we start region play. We were fortunate enough to beat Brewer these past two years, but that doesn’t mean anything for this week.” — Ardmore’s Jonathan Snider

Class 6A, Region 7

Team: Athens (2-0)

Opponent: Decatur (1-1)

Last Week: Bob Jones (W 35-28)

The Skinny: The Golden Eagles are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2013.

Now, they’ll host Decatur on Friday night in hopes of beginning region play with a key win.

It won’t come easy, though. The Red Raiders have won two straight against Athens and six of the seven contests played in the Cody Gross era have been decided by 14 points or less.

Coach Speak: “In a six-team region, there is not much room for error — and Decatur is our longest-standing rival who has won the last two (games), so we will need to be on our A-game going into this week.” — Athens’ Cody Gross

Class 3A, Region 8

Team: Clements (1-1)

Opponent: vs. Lauderdale County (2-0)

Last Week: West Limestone (L 29-26 2OT)

The Skinny: The Colts will need to quickly turn the page on a heartbreaking loss last week.

Clements will host Lauderdale County on Friday night, hoping to snap a 13-game skid against the Tigers.

Jayden Gilbert, meanwhile, continues to be a bright spot for the Colts after another solid game last week.

Coach Speak: “Last game was a barnburner, to say the least. We played hard enough to win, but a loss is a loss. Lauderdale County has had our number these past few years, but I think we are up for the challenge this year.” — Clements’ Michael Parker

Class 5A, Region 8

Team: East Limestone (0-2)

Opponent: vs. Fairview (2-0)

Last Week: Central Florence (L 42-35)

The Skinny: The Indians nearly erased a 28-point deficit in last week’s close loss to Central Florence.

East Limestone is hoping that momentum carries over into Friday night for its region opener against Fairview, which is led by last year’s Class 5A leading rusher Eli Frost (2,484 yards and 39 touchdowns).

The Aggies won last season’s matchup in the first meeting between the schools since 2005.

Class 3A, Region 8

Team: Elkmont (2-0)

Opponent: vs. Phil Campbell (1-1)

Last Week: Brindlee Mountain (W 64-0)

The Skinny: Under second-year coach Chris Bunio, the Red Devils are off to their first 2-0 start since 2014.

Elkmont clobbered Brindlee Mountain last week — registering its first shutout since 2011 — and has its sights set on its first 3-0 start since 2010 when on Friday night it hosts Phil Campbell, which won last year’s contest and is 3-0 all-time against the Red Devils.

Coach Speak: “Our defense played lights out last game and I feel like our offense did a good job at getting as much as they could out of every play, but Phil Campbell is going to bring a whole different challenge to our team in terms of physicality.” — Elkmont’s Chris Bunio

Class 7A, Region 4

Team: James Clemens (1-1)

Opponent: at Bob Jones (0-2)

Last Week: Mountain Brook (L 18-13)

The Skinny: The Jets have a five-point loss and a five-point win so far this season.

James Clemens and Bob Jones have split their previous two tilts, both of which were decided by seven points.

Class 2A, Region 8

Team: Tanner (0-2)

Opponent: vs. Tharptown (1-1)

Last Week: Mae Jemison (L 33-27)

The Skinny: The Rattlers came up just short once again last week, losing their second game by six points.

Tanner, though, has a good chance to pick up its first win of the season on Friday night.

The Rattlers are 3-0 all-time against Tharptown and have outscored the Wildcats 166-17 in those victories.

Class 4A, Region 7

Team: West Limestone (2-0)

Opponent: at Deshler (0-2)

Last Week: Clements (W 29-26 2OT)

The Skinny: The Wildcats have come out on the right end of two straight hard-fought victories.

On Friday night, they’ll cap a tough three-game road trip with their region opener against Deshler, which has dropped games to Madison Academy and Russellville so far this season.

A win by West Limestone would catapult the program to its first 3-0 start since 2020.

Coach Speak: “Last week was a disaster … about the only thing that went right for us was the last play. I think our minds weren’t in the game, but I promise you we are going to be mentally prepared for this game on.” — West Limestone’s Shelby Davis