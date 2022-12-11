Antonio Langham, John Copeland make Athens appearance Published 6:00 am Sunday, December 11, 2022

Alabama legends, defensive stalwarts and 1992 national champions Antonio Langham and John Copeland made an appearance in Athens at Buddy’s Home Furnishings to sign autographs for the loyal Tide faithful.

Langham, defensive back, and Copeland, defensive line, were significant factors in the Crimson Tide winning the 1992 SEC Championship over Florida and National Championship over Miami.

They signed autographs on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 3-5 p.m.