Antonio Langham, John Copeland make Athens appearance

Published 6:00 am Sunday, December 11, 2022

by Adam Dodson
adamd@athensnews-courier.com

Alabama legends, defensive stalwarts and 1992 national champions Antonio Langham and John Copeland made an appearance in Athens at Buddy’s Home Furnishings to sign autographs for the loyal Tide faithful.

Langham, defensive back, and Copeland, defensive line, were significant factors in the Crimson Tide winning the 1992 SEC Championship over Florida and National Championship over Miami.

Email newsletter signup

They signed autographs on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 3-5 p.m.

More Local Sports

FALL CAMP BLITZ: A closer look at the 2024 Elkmont Red Devils

FALL CAMP BLITZ: A closer look at the 2024 Athens Golden Eagles

FALL CAMP BLITZ: A closer look at the 2024 Ardmore Tigers

FALL CAMP BLITZ: A closer look at the 2024 East Limestone Indians

Print Article