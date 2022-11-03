Understanding Amendment 4 Published 1:00 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Alabama Amendment 4, Prohibit Changes to Election Conduct Laws within Six Months of General Elections Amendment (2022)

Amendment 4, on this year’s election ballot, would require that any legislation changing the conduct of a general election be implemented at least six months prior to that general election. Voting “yes” would allow the change and a “no” vote would oppose it.

The amendment was passed by the Alabama House of Representatives in April or 2021 by a vote of 75-24. The Senate then passed the amendment by a vote of 25-4.

Republican lawmakers supported the bill. Rep. Jim Carns, who sponsored the bill, said, “This would keep the supermajority from passing a law that would benefit the supermajority within six months of an election.” He also said that the amendment, if passed, would favor the minority party and keep the supermajority from making changes in that favor them.

Democrat lawmakers opposed the bill including House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels who said, “When I looked deeper into this bill I saw the strategy. I understand the intent, but it being number one on the calendar shows that it is a priority bill. I know what this bill is about. I know there is another bill in committee that deals with elections and emergency powers in election. I understand the strategy behind this but it is not a good bill for the people of Alabama.”